Ken Fischer to Speak at Tidewater Camera Club

Need to learn how to fix common computer problems? Tune into a free virtual presentation on May 3rd by Ken Fischer, founder and CEO of Fischer IT Solutions, to find out. Ken will be speaking to the Tidewater Camera Club on that date, and the public is invited to join in via the Zoom online communication platform.

According to Ken, there are nine areas of a computer which can typically impact system performance. Failure to pay close attention to these items often leads to user frustration, decreased productivity, wasted resources, security issues, hardware failures, and premature replacement of equipment.

During this presentation, attendees will:

Receive an overview of the most common causes of computer performance issues.

Understand how each of those causes affects both Windows and Mac OSX environments.

Gain an understanding of why their computers aren’t as fast as they used to be.

Develop the confidence to perform simple maintenance tasks (even if they don’t consider themselves to be computer savvy today).

Learn a simple framework that they can follow to get immediate results whenever they are faced with computer performance issues.

Fischer IT Solutions is an Annapolis Maryland technology company which specializes in providing enterprise-class services to small businesses. Founded in 2012, Fischer IT Solutions provides intelligent networks, automated systems, productivity tools, and proactive services which allow their clients to focus their attention and energy on reaching their business goals. Born in Annapolis to entrepreneurial parents, Ken became fascinated with the challenges and opportunity of entrepreneurship at an early age. He has dedicated more than 20 years to the study of business-class technology and leverages that knowledge to guide business leaders in making smart technology choices that empower them to grow and scale their business.

The online link to view this live presentation can be found on the Tidewater Camera Club website: https:TidewaterCameraClub.org. Go to “Calendar” on the website, click on “Speaker Meetings” and the link will be in the announcement for the May 3rd meeting. Be sure to download the free Zoom app for your computer or smart phone before following the link.