Church Hill Theatre Announces Opening for Position of Theatre Business Manager

Church Hill Theatre, Inc., located in Church Hill, MD, is seeking a highly organized, detail-oriented, self-starting individual for its Theatre Business Manager position. The Church Hill Theatre is a performing arts center dedicated to the creation and presentation of quality performance and educational opportunities for all members of our diverse community. It maintains an art deco theatre in association with state and local preservation, heritage, and tourism organizations.

The Theater Business Manager will act as the general manager overseeing the operations of The Church Hill Theatre. The ideal candidate will be self-motivated, work well autonomously, take direction easily, perform duties as assigned and maintain an ethical, professional relationship in all interactions on behalf of the Theatre. This position serves to maintain the operations and daily business matters of the Theatre. The candidate will be the contact person for the Board of Directors, Volunteers, and the public.

The position is a salary position with an expected time commitment of 24 hours per week, not to exceed 100 hours per month. Previous theatre/arts experience beneficial but not required.

If interested send Cover Letter and Resume to:

Church Hill Theatre

P.O. Box 91

Church Hill, MD 21623

Or email to:

BODchair@ChurchHilltheatre.org