Rural Maryland Council Opens Fiscal Year 2022 Grant Programs

The Rural Maryland Council (RMC) is pleased to announce that the Fiscal Year 2022 Grant Portal will open on Monday, April 26, 2021 and will be accepting letters of intent to apply for the Maryland Agricultural Education and Rural Development Assistance Fund (MAERDAF) and the Rural Maryland Prosperity Investment Fund (RMPIF) for the Fiscal Year 2022 funding cycle. Information about these grant opportunities and access to the online application can be found at rural.maryland.gov. Letters of Intent must be received by Friday May 21, 2021.

The legislature approved the State’s Fiscal Year 2022 Operating Budget, as well as additional funds in the Supplemental Budget submission which includes $6,118,485 in funding for MAERDAF and RMPIF. Awards are subject to funding availability. “This critical funding along with funding for broadband infrastructure in the rural areas will support economic development and recovery activities for the five Regional Councils, regional infrastructure projects, rural entrepreneurship development, rural community development and our rural health care organizations”, said RMC Executive Board Chair John Hartline. “The Rural Maryland Council would like to thank Governor Larry Hogan, Speaker Adrienne Jones of the Maryland House of Delegates and President Bill Ferguson of the Maryland Senate for their strong support in providing the necessary funds to improve the quality of life in rural communities.”

The Council will conduct two virtual information sessions to review program guidelines and criteria as well as offer a virtual grant writing workshop. Grant information sessions will be held on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 from 12:00pm to 2:00pm and Wednesday, May 5, 2021 from 12:00pm to 2:00pm. A grant writing workshop will be held on Friday, April 30, 2021 from 11:00am to 12:00pm. Visit rural.maryland.gov to register. Individual virtual appointments will also be available during the week of May 10, 2021. Please contact the RMC office at rmc.mda@maryland.gov to schedule an appointment.

Important Dates for the FY2022 Grant Cycle:

Grant Process Opening: Monday, April 26, 2021

Call for Letter of Intent Deadline: Friday, May 21, 2021

Full Application Deadline: Friday, July 16, 2021

Awards will be announced the week of August 23rd

The Maryland Agricultural Education and Rural Development Assistance Fund (MAERDAF) offers financial support to rural-serving nonprofit organizations that promote statewide and regional planning, economic and community development, and agricultural and forestry education efforts. The Fund also provides targeted financial assistance to community colleges that support small and agricultural businesses through enhanced training and technical assistance offerings. The Rural Maryland Prosperity Investment Fund provides funding for targeted investment to promote economic prosperity in Maryland’s traditionally disadvantaged and underserved rural communities.