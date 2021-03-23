On March 17, 2021, some of the Garden Club of Rock Hall members and 2 Girl Scouts from Troop 404 helped plant pansies in the planters on Main Street, Rock Hall and the Town Hall. The Main Street Planter Committee Chair is Elaine Maugham.

The Garden Club of Rock Hall currently has 64 members with 4 new members since the beginning of the Covid pandemic. The club was formed about 60 years ago. The current bylaws state the mission: to be the beautification of Rock Hall and education for good gardening practices.

The club maintains and designed the “Welcome” sign at Judefine at Route 20, purchased planters on Main Street, seasonally changes the planters, designed, planted, and maintains the gazebos at Ferry Park Beach, plant and maintain the beds at the Rock Hall Town Hall, and designed and purchased the mosaic of the town that is displayed at Bayside Foods.