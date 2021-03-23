Ask Irma: After the COVID Storm at Londonderry

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Over the last year, the Spy has taken a particularly acute interest in how the region’s retirement communities have coped over the previous twelve months since COVID-19 hit the Eastern Shore last March. Catering to exclusively older residents who shared common meals and countless other activities throughout the day, these residential villages appeared to be prime candidates for high concentrations of COVID cases.

But as Irma Toce, Chief Executive Officer of Londonderry on The Tred Avon in Easton, reports in our latest installment of “Ask Irma,” the total opposite has been the case. With Londonderry’s quick shutdown of communal spaces and events, and now with 99% of the community vaccinated, the once active neighborhood is slowly but surely coming back to life.

In our chat, Irma talks about returning to “normal” for residents and staff alike, the power of hope, and re-learning how things were done in the pre-pandemic era.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. For more information about Londonderry of the Avon please go here.