Zooming In on the Hollywood Idea with Liza Ledford

Before Liza Ledford came back to the Eastern Shore to start a family, the current director of the Oxford Community Center could only have been considered a “player” in Hollywood in the 1990s.

With senior role positions with such prominent production companies as Amblin, Universal, and Sony, Liza was intimately involved in productions led by the likes of Steven Spielberg, and Kathleen Kennedy, on “Good Will Hunting,” “Jurassic Park” and “The Bridges of Madison County,” as part of her resume. And it certainly didn’t hurt to have brother, Chris Moore, be one of tinsel town’s top producers with credits like Academy Award winner “Manchester by the Sea.”

And through the magic of Zoom, Ledford is reconnecting with that Hollywood past in a remarkable special event designed to inform and motivate aspiring screenwriters living in Chestertown, Easton, or Cambridge on what it takes to go from an idea to streaming on Netflix. Entitled “The Journey of a Hollywood Idea,” this joint project of the Oxford Community Center and the Chesapeake Film Festival will bring into a Zoom chat her brother Chris and four other Hollywood executives about the unique path that these creative projects.

The Spy caught up with Liza recently to talk about this novel way of bringing some of the best in the movie biz to the Eastern Shore.

To purchase tickets to participate in The Journey of a Hollywood Idea please go here.