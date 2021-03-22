Spy COVID-19 Daily Update March 22

The Spy obtains information for the above chart between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m., although some counties do not update on weekends. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.

Key points for today

• A large increase last week in COVID-19 cases in Kent County, and the county’s high positivity rate, has been attributed to an outbreak among workers at a Kennedyville wholesale nursery.

• Kent County’s COVID-19 cases remain at 1,220.

• The county’s 7-day average positivity rate is 6.28%.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 400,705, an increase of 682 in the last 24 hours.

• In the last 24 hours, 14 people died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 7,999.

• The state’s 7-day positivity rate is 4.37% (-0.03 from yesterday).

Vaccinations

• The first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine has been given to 23.58% of Marylanders and 29.53% of Kent County residents; second dose rates are 12.14% and 20.62% respectively.

• State Vaccine Information Page: https://coronavirus.maryland.gov/pages/vaccine

• Vaccination Site Search: https://maryland.maps.arcgis.com/apps/instant/nearby/index.html?appid=0dbfb100676346ed9758be319ab3f40c

Positivity Rate

• The state’s 7-day average positivity rate has remained below 5% for 39 straight days.

Hospitalizations

• The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Maryland increased by 14 in the last 24 hours.

• There currently are 866 people hospitalized — 661 in acute care and 205 in intensive care.

• With 7,001 total patients in staffed beds, hospitals yesterday were above 85% capacity, which was at 6,858 beds.