Baltimore Piano Legend Bob Butta Visits Jazz Tales 

Jazz Alive, a Talbot County, Maryland-based foundation dedicated to the continuation and preservation of jazz, brings pianist Bob Butta to its popular live YouTube show “Jazz Tales” on Wednesday, March 24, at 7 p.m.

Pianist Bob Butta, a native of Baltimore, Maryland, has been one of the most in-demand pianists in the region for many, many years. He has worked with Sonny Fortune, Sonny Stitt, Dizzy Gillespie, Curtis Fuller, Gary Bartz, Junior Cook, Bill Hardman, Clifford Jordan, Charlie Young, Meredith Dambrosia, Buster Williams, Nathan Page, Eddie Daniels, Stanley Turrentine, Jim Snidero, Roy Haynes, Jimmy Cobb, Freddie Hubbard, Dave Liebman, Woody Shaw, Johnny Coles, Buddy Defranco & Terri Gibbs, Warren Wolf, Terence Blanchard, Wallace Roney, and pretty much every musician in the Baltimore/Washington area.

“Jazz Tales” is an ongoing series of shows featuring leading jazz voices from the DelMarVa and Washington, D.C. region. The hour and fifteen-minute show features live performances and interviews in an intimate setting hosted by Jazz Alive founder and pianist Fred Hughes.

Information and live-stream passes are available online at Jazz-Alive.org and the program can be viewed at any time once it is published–along with an archive of past episodes that feature a range of jazz artists including vocalist Sara Jones, guitarist Steve Abshire, bassist Paul Langosch, trombonist Greg Boyer, and saxophonist Paul Carr.