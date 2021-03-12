Kent County Chamber of Commerce Recognize Contributions of Outgoing Board Members

The Kent County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to recognize Stew Seitz and Karen Couch for their outstanding contributions to the Kent Chamber Board of Directors and the Kent County community.

Having completed two successive terms, the tenure of both Seitz and Couch came to a close with a long list of accomplishments.

“Stew and Karen are both outstanding leaders for our community and we are extremely appreciative of their commitment to the Chamber during their tenure on the Board. They have given generously of their time, energy, and creativity to make the Chamber better, and to provide opportunities for businesses in Kent County,” says Bryan Matthews, President of the Kent County Chamber of Commerce.

Stew Seitz, Founder and CEO of Encore Healthcare Management and Advisory Services, served on the Kent Chamber Board of Directors from 2013 – February 2021 and held the position of President and Past-President. Reflecting on his time on the board, Stew shared the following: “I am certainly proud of the role I played in facilitating the strategic planning process which resulted in the creation of a master blueprint. This plan helped serve as a roadmap for the Kent Chamber and its executive by articulating the key result areas to focus attention.”

In addition to guiding the Kent Chamber through a strategic planning process, as president, Stew was responsible for running the chamber’s monthly board meetings. “I always tried to keep monthly board meetings upbeat, positive, and stimulating. We reintroduced guest speakers in a variety of disciplines to address board members on relevant topics affecting the county. This allowed our board members to be well informed on the county’s most critical issues and take action in addressing them.”

Karen Couch, Superintendent with the Kent County Public Schools, served on the Kent Chamber Board of Directors from 2015 – December 2020. Karen shared the following when asked to reflect on her time on the board: “I enjoyed my time on the Board because I had the opportunity to interact with individuals on the Board who were passionate about moving our county forward.” In addition, Karen served on the board’s awards committee and was instrumental in laying the foundation for a refreshed version of the chamber’s annual awards presentation, debuting in the spring of this year.

About the Kent County Chamber of Commerce

With more than 300 member businesses, nonprofits, and individuals, the Chamber is Kent County’s premier business-to-business facilitator. Through our many unique programs, events, and advocacy, we provide a platform for leaders from the private, public, and non-profit sectors to engage with each other to grow their respective organizations for the ultimate benefit of Kent County and its residents.