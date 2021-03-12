Shoppers Give Back Through Haven Ministries’ Our Daily Thread Thrift Store and Hope Warehouse

Giving back is important during these times. One local nonprofit, Haven Ministries, is offering Shore residents and visitors resale shopping where shoppers can pay it forward to those in need. Haven Ministries Our Daily Thread Thrift Store in Stevensville and Hope Warehouse in Queenstown offer affordable merchandise and the purchases benefit the agency’s outreach programs in Queen Anne’s County, including its housing assistance program, resource center, food pantries, street outreach, and seasonal shelter.

Our Daily Thread Thrift Store has been providing quality name-brand clothing and household goods at deeply discounted prices for eight years. Clothing includes men’s and women’s casual clothing and coats, as well as accessories such as costume jewelry, shoes, handbags, scarves, and hats. The store also offers household kitchen items like small appliances, flatware, dishes, pots and pans, as well as collectibles, and toys, puzzles and a small number of books.

“Shoppers like the store because it looks like a boutique. We pay attention to our displays and they are beautiful. Our customers appreciate our new and gently worn clothing and quality items,” states Liz Bazzell, Store Manager for Our Daily Thread which has a loyal following of both locals and those just passing through on their way to the beach. Some people make a day of it and have lunch somewhere nearby after they shop.”

“We also have dedicated donors who like to donate because the money raised helps to support those in need.”

Our Daily Thread Thrift Store volunteer Linda Sheets of Grasonville, who began buying items from the shop for her antique store, now creates the shop’s displays, as well as works there. She comments, “Working in a thrift store is therapy for those of us who work here, as well as for the people who shop with us. Haven Ministries is a wonderful mission to support and the shop is a place for people to give back to the community.”

Haven Ministries’ newest resale business is Hope Warehouse which opened two and a half years ago in Queenstown. Hope Warehouse offers used appliances, furniture, tools, and building supplies for purchase at a lower cost.

“We have had a constant growth in donations and sales since we opened. Hope Warehouse appeals to people just starting their homes, people starting over, or people buying items to refinish and resell,” comments Susan Phillips, Hope Warehouse Manager.

The most popular items at Hope Warehouse are furniture, tools and small building supplies, as well as household items like mirrors, lamps, rugs, and appliances. Phillips adds, “It’s like your grandfather’s garage – a great place to find collectible tools. But we also have decorative items as well. During COVID, people are working on their homes and are changing things up. Many people are looking for project pieces and we have them. There is always something on sale every month which attracts shoppers as well.”

“We are a blessed society right now and have had nice things donated this year. Donors are encouraged to call for an appointment before dropping off items.”

Hope Warehouse is in need right now of able-bodied volunteers to help with lifting furniture, as well as volunteers to work at the register and to stage the items for sale.

Hope Warehouse, located at 6527 Friels Road in Queenstown (behind the Queenstown Outlets), is open Wednesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Volunteers are needed. For further information or to volunteer or donate, contact Susan Phillips at HopeWarehouse@Haven-Ministries.org or call 410-490-8498.

Our Daily Thread Thrift Store, located at 425 Thompson Creek Road in Stevensville (behind the Cracker Barrel restaurant), is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and donations are accepted every day until 3 p.m. People wishing to donate should call Liz Bazzell ahead at 410-353-0455 to make arrangements.

Both the Thrift Store and Hope Warehouse are complying with COVID-19 guidelines to provide a safe shopping experience for customers.

Love shapes the ministry, love transforms people, and hope prevails at Haven Ministries. Haven Ministries operates a seasonal Homeless Shelter, a Resource Center and Food Pantry in Queenstown, Our Daily Thread Thrift Store in Stevensville, Hope Warehouse in Queenstown, and a Food Pantry Truck in Sudlersville.