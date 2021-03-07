Chestertown Lions Club Supports Kent County Seniors COVID Vaccination Process

Sixteen Chestertown Lions Club members supported Kent Country Health Department’s COVID vaccination effort over the past month. In addition to helping direct traffic and coordinate vaccination wait times at site parking lots, members were requested by Health Department officials to contact local seniors to ensure they were aware of the vaccination process. After a short training program was completed, members helped with on-site registration as well. Over one hundred seniors were identified by the Health Department needing to be contacted with seventy-five seniors successfully contacted. Vaccination appointments were made for twenty-five seniors who either did not have a computer or needed assistance with registration.