Spy COVID-19 Daily Update March 6

The Spy obtains information for the above chart between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.

Key points for today

• Kent County’s COVID-19 cases increased by 2 to 1,135.

• The county’s 7-day average positivity rate is 2.09%.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 386,610, an increase of 932 in the last 24 hours.

• In the last 26 hours, 11 people died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 7,759.

• The state’s 7-day positivity rate is 3.35% (+0.07 percentage points from yesterday).

Vaccinations

• The first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine has been given to 16.34% of Marylanders and 23.68% of Kent County residents; second dose rates are 9.02% and 13.78% respectively.

• State Vaccine Information Page: https://coronavirus.maryland.gov/pages/vaccine

• Vaccination Site Search: https://maryland.maps.arcgis.com/apps/instant/nearby/index.html?appid=0dbfb100676346ed9758be319ab3f40c

Positivity Rate

• The state’s 7-day average positivity rate has remained below 5% for 23 straight days and has been below 4% for 13 days.

Hospitalizations

• The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Maryland dropped by 19 over the last 24 hours.

• There currently are 830 people hospitalized — 620 in acute care and 229 in intensive care.

• With 7,043 total patients in staffed beds, hospitals yesterday were slightly above 85% capacity, which was at 6,992 beds.