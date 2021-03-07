A Look Back Contest: Reflect on the Past Year, Share Your Creativity, and Win Prizes

Creativity! Prizes! All ages can enter to win!

Kent County Public Library announces “A Look Back” Contest in preparation to celebrate National Library Week in April.

This year’s National Library Week theme “Welcome to Your Library” promotes the idea that libraries extend far beyond the four walls of a building – and that everyone is welcome to use their services. Over the past year, KCPL staff have found ways to adapt and create new paths for providing access to library services. We know that everyone in the community has had to find their own unique ways to adjust and thrive, too.

Now, we invite you to look back, reflect, and engage your creativity to tell us about your experiences.

Who Can Participate?

Everyone! All ages are encouraged to participate. The contest’s three age categories are:

Youth 0-12

Teens 13-17

Adults 18+

Prizes

Cash prizes and goodie bags will be awarded for 1s t, 2nd, and 3rd place in each age category:

1st place: $75

2nd place: $50

3rd place: $25

All winners will be invited to participate in the Welcome to Your Library – A Look Back Contest Live! event on Saturday, April 10th at 11am.

Winners may also be invited to display their entries as part of a window display at RiverArts.

KCPL’s program partners, RiverArts and Kent Cultural Alliance, will provide judges for the contest and have generously contributed to the goodie bags, as well.

Contest Prompt

Over the past year, how did you extend yourself beyond your four walls? What new paths did you find or create within the community?

Submission Guidelines

Submissions may be provided in the form of an art piece, a personal essay, poetry, sculpture, photography, or other creative media.

Entries must be submitted virtually to: referencedesk@kent.lib.md.us. Please put “Look Back Contest” in the subject line of the email. Depending on your medium of choice, your submission could take the form of a scan, photograph, video, text document, etc. If you have questions about how to submit, please let us know in advance.

Submissions should include your name, age, contact information, and a brief explanation of your piece and how it relates to the theme of the contest.

Participants should keep their pieces until winners are announced. Winning entries may be requested for display in the window at RiverArtsin Chestertown. Images, videos, and documents submitted to the library may be used for publicity purposes and shared in the library newsletter.

The submission deadline is March 31, 2021. Winners will be contacted during National Library Week and publicly announced during a live event on Saturday, April 10th.

Questions?

Please feel free to email referencedesk@kent.lib.md.us or call 410-778-3636.