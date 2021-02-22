Choptank Health Leading on the Mid-Shore with School-based Health Care

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Many of a certain age might recall the limited health services that were available in schools back in the day and that all other health-related issues were in the hands of family physicians or local health centers outside the classroom environment.

But like the health field in general, there have been significant changes in how healthcare is provided nowadays to kids. In fact, there is a new partnership that has developed between the school nurse model and in-school health centers that would not be that dissimilar to what you might find in neighborhood urgent care clinics.

A leader on the mid- shore providing this change is Choptank Health with school programs in all five counties. From Kent to Dorchester, Choptank is working with every school district to provide a range of health services to students right at their school or in their communities, which for many kids might be the only way they receive medical or dental care in any given year.

The Spy sat down with Sara Rich, CEO of Choptank Health, and her colleague, Chrissy Bartz, who runs its community-based programs, last week on how essential healthcare is now more successfully reaching some of our community’s most needy children and their well-being.

This video is approximately five minutes in length. For more information about Choptank Health please go here.