Adkins Mystery Monday: A Shrub’s Fruit?

Happy Mystery Monday! Frozen fruit anyone? Do you know what native shrub this fruit belongs to?

Last week, we highlighted the prickly pear, Opuntia humifusa, a native cactus! Prickly pear will turn a more vibrant green in the growing season. The yellow flowers give way to a reddish pink fruit in the fall. It is a hardy plant that likes dry, sunny spots. True to its name, the prickly pear has tiny tan bristles that act like little splinters if you brush against it. Best to admire with your eyes (or at least gloves)!