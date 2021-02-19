Museum Announces New and Retiring Board Members

The Museum announced changes to its Board of Trustees. Four new trustees have been appointed to the Board: Elizabeth “Diz” Hormel, Christine Martin, MaryLou Armstrong Peters, and Elizabeth B. Underhill, while three trustees have retired.

Elizabeth “Diz” Hormel of Trappe, MD, and Washington, D.C. is the owner and designer of Diz Hormel Jewelry, where she handcrafts exclusive pieces of jewelry from gold, silver, and precious and semi-precious stones. Her deep appreciation for all things artistic crosses many disciplines. She also was the co-owner and principal chef for Dish Catering in D.C. Having served as a Board Member and then as President of the Hut Foundation, Hormel continues to further its mission of fostering the arts, protecting the environment, and assisting the underserved and those in need.

Christine Martin is a native of Washington, D.C. currently residing in Chevy Chase and Bozman, MD. Martin is retired having had an over 30-year career in finance and investments. She served as Managing Director – Marketing at the asset management firm Trust Company of the West. Christine’s non-profit board experience includes the Treasurer and Chair of the Finance Committee for the Avalon Foundation and Treasurer and Chair, Finance and Investment Committee, for the Christ Child Society of Washington D.C. She also served on the boards of Georgetown Visitation Preparatory School, the Washington, D.C. Archdiocesan Cemetery Corporation, and the Garrison Art Center.

MaryLou Armstrong Peters of Easton had a varied career has included serving as Vice-President of JR Management, a hotel management/ownership company, and 20 years as President of Whitehurst Imports, Inc., an international import company in the gift industry. Peters’ civic activities have included serving as a board member of the Friends of Talbot Hospice and Vice-Chair and Chair of the Avalon Foundation, during the period that the building was purchased from the Town of Easton and substantial

renovations were planned, approved, funded, and undertaken. During this time, Peters also served on a successful class fundraising for her college and co-chaired the successful final phase of its recent capital campaign.

Elizabeth “Liz” B. Underhill divides her time between homes in the D.C. area and Easton. Underhill spent a decade in recruitment and marketing positions in the corporate world. Since that time, she has devoted much of her energy to philanthropic and volunteer activities. She served on the board of the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington, D.C., where she chaired the fall gala. Liz served on the Women’s Board of the American Heart Association for 20 years and served in such fundraising roles as annual luncheon co-chair and auction chair. For the Joffrey Ballet, Liz served as the D.C. event co-chair.

Leaving the Museum’s Board of Trustees are Nancy Powell, Jocelyn Eysymontt, and Holly Fine.

“The Museum is deeply grateful to Nancy, Jocelyn, and Holly for six years of dedicated service on the Board. Highlights of their lasting contributions include Nancy’s leadership of an important and effective Long Range Plan, Jocelyn’s co-chairing the Museum’s most successful Capital Campaign in its history, and Holly’s elevating the Academy Art Museum Craft Show to unprecedented heights. I will greatly miss working with these three amazing women,” commented Board Chair Cathy McCoy.