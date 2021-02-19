Shore United Bank Welcomes Kimberly Kastel as Branch Manager

Shore United Bank is proud to announce that Kim Kastel has joined the Company as a Vice President Branch Manager at our Elliott Road Office in Easton, Maryland. She joins Shore United Bank with thirty-one (31) years of banking and business development experience, twenty-five (25) of those years in branch management and six (6) years in wealth management.

“We are thrilled to have Kim join our team. She is a strong leader and customer focused. She is deeply involved in the community, enjoys collaborating with her team, and helping customers,” says Jennifer Joseph, Chief Retail Banking Officer for Shore United Bank.

“I look forward to working with my new team and building strong relationships with customers and businesses in the community,” says Ms. Kastel.

Kim is a past board member of the Talbot County Chamber and volunteers with Character Counts and Junior Achievement to teach elementary and high school students the importance of financial literacy. She also volunteers her time with a local daycare center to help children read and work on their social skills. She resides in St. Michaels, Maryland with her fiancé Mike, and three sons Carter, Connor and Kyle and a yellow lab named Eva. Kim enjoys cooking, traveling, going to the beach, hiking, gardening and anything outdoors.

