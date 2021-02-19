Academy Art Museum Announces March Events

EXHIBITIONS

The following Academy Art Museum exhibitions are sponsored by the Talbot County Arts Council, the Maryland State Arts Council, and the Star Democrat. Open daily, Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. and Sunday, 12 noon to 4 p.m.

2021 Student Art Exhibition: Students Curate the Permanent Collection!

March 16–April 8, 2021

In March 2021, the Museum will present its student exhibition, titled “The Peculiar Portrayal of People.” Curated by Kent Island High School art students from the Academy Art Museum’s Permanent Collection, paired with the students’ own artwork, the exhibition is in an exciting new format. The students have been combing the collection and working on all aspects of exhibition production, including wall text and layout, with assistance from the Museum’s Curatorial and Education Departments.

From Cassatt to Chicago: A Celebration of Women Artists in the Permanent Collection

Through March 20, 2021

Following the centennial of the 19th Amendment, celebrated in 2020, this exhibition presents selected highlights of works of the nearly 100 female artists in the Museum’s Permanent Collection, including Mary Cassatt, Judy Chicago, Terry Haass, Terry Parmelee, Grace Hartigan, Kiki Smith, Anne Truitt, Renee Stout, and others. The Museum is proud that works by female artists make up nearly a quarter of its Permanent Collection, which is twice the national average for U.S. museums. The works in the exhibition cover a wide range of movements and interests from mid-20th century to our present moment, including minimalism, abstraction, and contemporary art. The exhibition demonstrates the diverse accomplishments of female artists in the Museum’s Permanent Collection and raises important questions about gender equality and representation in the art world.

Academy Art Museum’s Instructor Exhibition

Through March 20, 2021

The Academy Art Museum presents recent works by its exceptional team of instructors. As practicing local artists working in multiple mediums, the instructors of our adult and children’s classes engage with what is in and around our community and beyond in intriguing ways. Their experience guiding budding and experienced student artists informs their work, as their technical proficiency and artistic curiosity intertwine, delivering a colorful and dynamic exhibition. Exhibiting artists Include: Paul Aspell, Steve Bleinberger, Katie Cassidy, Rosemary Cooley, Bernie Dellario, Constance Del Nero, Georgia June Goldberg, Matthew Hillier, Susan Horsey, Maire McArdle, Diane DuBois Mullaly, Julia Rogers, Brad Ross, Maggii Sarfaty, Theresa Schram, Sahm Doherty Sefton, Sheryl Southwick, Cid Collins Walker, Steve Walker, and Meg Walsh.

Waterwall

Site-specific installation by artist Katherine Tzu-Lan Mann

South Street Lawn at Museum

Through Spring 2021

Waterwall is a mixed-media installation created by combining acrylic, sumi ink, silkscreen, and cyanotype on collaged translucent vinyl over glass. Mann is an American painter whose work explores mythology, identity, and landscape, particularly through the unique dialogues she crafts between the slow and permeating movement of ink and paint and the dynamic layers of collaged and printed elements. Waterwall harkens back to centuries of cave murals found in Dunhuang, China, where paintings do not just describe landscapes, but become environments and magical symbols themselves. As sunlight passes through the walls and ceiling of the cube on the Academy Art Museum’s grounds, Waterwall bathes the viewer in light and detail, creating a verdant, melting, glowing, fragmented, personal, and mythological realm. The bespoke plexiglass structure for the Museum lawn was designed by Mitch Hager of HAGER + HUCK Architecture. Sponsors of Waterwall are the Maryland State Arts Council, Talbot County Arts Council, and Catherine McCoy.

ADULT CLASSES

Adult Class Scholarships – Drawing, Painting, Printmaking, Pastels, Watercolor, and much more.

All Materials are Included. Contact Katie Cassidy for details at 410-820-5222 or email

wkmcgarry@verizon.net for further information. Visit academyartmuseum.org for a full listing of classes. Scholarships are made possible through a generous grant from the Mid-Shore Community Foundation.

Collage Workshop: Scrap Happy Day in March

Instructor: Sheryl Southwick

sherylartist@gmail.com

One Day Workshop: March 16

Tuesday, 9:30 a.m.–12 noon

Cost: $65 Members, $78 Non-members, (plus $10 materials fee payable to instructor for mulberry

paper packs and glue sticks)

Building Blocks of the Impressionist Landscape via Zoom! – One Element Each Week

Instructor: Diane DuBois Mullaly

dianeduboismullaly.com

6 weeks: March 18–April 22 on Zoom

Thursdays, 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Cost: $125 Members, $150 Non-members

Workshop: At the Edge of Day – Nocturnes in the Tonalist Tradition

Instructor: Meg Walsh

megwalshart@gmail.com

2 Days: Saturday, March 6 & Sunday, March 7

Time: 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Cost: $150 Members, $180 Non-members

Basic Drawing: The Fundamentals

Instructor: Katie Cassidy

wkmcgarry@verizon.net

4 weeks: March 13–April 3 in studio

Saturdays: 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Cost: $175 Members, $210 Non-members

Painting in Gouache or Watercolor: Small Interiors

Instructor: Sheryl Southwick

sherylartist@gmail.com

4 weeks: March 5–March 26 in studio

Fridays, 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Cost: $150 Members, $180 Non-members

Pastel Painting: Techniques and Applications

Instructor: Katie Cassidy

wkmcgarry@verizon.net

4 weeks: March 24–April 14 in studio

Wednesdays, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Cost: $185 Members, $215 Non-members

Printmaking: The Painterly Print

Instructor: Rosemary Cooley

3 Day Workshop: Friday, March 19–Sunday, March 21

Time: 10 a.m.–2:30 p.m.

Cost: $185 Members, $222 Non- members

(plus $35 materials fee paid to instructor for paper, inks, gesso, fixative,

and pastels, as well as use of plates and tools)

PERFORMING ARTS CLASSES

Piano & Guitar Lessons

Instructor: Raymond Remesch

Contact Instructor for further information at (410) 829-0335 or rayremesch@gmail.com

Voice Lessons

Instructor: Georgiann Gibson

Contact instructor for Information at (410) 829-2525 or georgiann@atlanticbb.net.

MUSEUM COVID-19 GUIDELINES

Per City, State, and CDC guidelines, new safety measures have been implemented to ensure limited attendance and adequate space for social distancing. Masks must be worn at all times by participants and instructors. Prior to visiting the Academy Art Museum, visitors are encouraged to visit AAM’s website to read more about the Museum’s reopening protocols. Responses to frequently asked questions can be found on the Visit Page.

If you aren’t able to visit the Museum at this time, please enjoy our available virtual tours, art activities, artist talks, and virtual platform, Art at Home. We look forward to seeing you soon at AAM.

For additional information, visit academyartmuseum.org or call the Museum at 410-822-278