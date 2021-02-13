Reaching Tilghman: Educator Bruce Glover on Teaching the Disabled by Zoom

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Undoubtedly one of the immensely satisfying moments for any teacher is the look of a student who is absorbing the lesson taught. It could be an expression of the eyes, an unexpected question, the nod of the head, or an appreciative smile of a young person knowing something new. It is one of those simple pleasures that make the role of educator all the more rewarding.

But what happens when one of the best students you have is physically unable to send out these traditional messages that note comprehension? That is one of the challenges that Eastern Shore educator Bruce Glover has faced and resolved with his remote learning work with Oxford’s Tilghman Logan.

Tilghman has severe cerebral palsy, which limits his physical movement to one hand. But by creatively designing his learning experience online, both teacher and student have found a special union that Bruce hopes will lead Tilghman to express his thoughts and ideas through visual art.

The Spy caught up with Bruce a few weeks ago from his home in Salisbury to talk about his work with Tilghman and how educators can reach out to others with his unique challenges.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. For more information about Tilghman and remote learning please go here