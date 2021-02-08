MENU

February 8, 2021

Adkins Mystery Monday: Persist Throughout Winter and Stem Remains

Happy Mystery Monday! Last week, we highlighted the snowy footprints of the Eastern Cottontail! These rabbits generally spend their lives in an area of 10 acres or less and can run up to 18 miles an hour.
This week, we ask you, what plant produces these bluish black berries? These berries persist throughout winter and the stem remains green year round.

