Spy Prolife: Aubrey Sarvis and the Great Repeal of Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell

The Spy has prided itself since we started in 2009 in bringing a spotlight on some of the most remarkable residents of this special community. And over the years, it has been astonishing to us that there have been so many who live in the “hood,” so to speak, who have distinguished themselves in the fields of art, journalism, business, education, public policy, and sundry of other areas.

As part of our continuing series, the Spy recently spoke with now full-time Chestertonian Aubrey Sarvis, the former executive director of the Servicemembers Legal Defense. And while that name might easily get lost in a sea of other special interest groups that call Washington, D.C. home, this small organization, with Aubrey Sarvis as its leader, was almost singularly responsible for the political strategy that led to the historic repeal of the Pentagon’s “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell”; the notorious statue that banned gay and lesbian service members from revealing their sexual identity.

This son of South Carolina, Aubrey worked for Bell Atlantic/Verizon for over a decade, spent 15 years as a senior Senate and House staffer, and was in private practice when he signed up to head Servicemembers Legal Defense Network (SLDN) with their primary mission to repeal the unconstitutional Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell federal statute.

In his interview with the Spy, Aubrey talks about a remarkable moment in GLBT history as it takes the first and undoubtedly the most consequential step in a series of reforms that would later allow gay marriage and other civil rights protections.

This video is approximately thirteen minutes in length.