Spy COVID-19 Daily Update Jan. 31

Key points for today
• Kent County COVID-19 cases increased by 13 to 1,046, according to the county health department.
• The county’s 7-day average positivity rate is 3.83%.
• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 354,473, an increase of 1,747 in the last 24 hours.
• In the last 24 hours, 20 people died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 6,951.
• The state’s 7-day positivity rate is 5.66%, a decrease of 0.13 percentage points.
The Spy obtains information for this chart between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.
Hospitalizations
• The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Maryland decreased by 89 over the last 24 hours.
• There currently are 1,471 people hospitalized — 1,107 in acute care and 364 in intensive care.
