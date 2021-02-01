Adkins Mystery Monday: Who Left These Prints in the Snow?

Happy Mystery Monday! On this February morning, we ask you who left these prints in the snow next to the meadow?

Last week, we highlighted the tulip poplar (Liriodendron tulipifera)! This large native canopy tree can grow up to about 150 feet! Actually in the magnolia family, the tulip poplar is technically not a poplar. In the spring, it produces beautiful orange and cream colored blooms that produce so much nectar that sometimes it “rains” in the forest. It is a host plant for the larval eastern tiger swallowtail.