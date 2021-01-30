Spy COVID-19 Daily Update Jan. 30

Key points for today
• Kent County COVID-19 cases increased by 6 to 1,033, according to the county health department.
• The county’s 7-day average positivity rate is 3.11%.
• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 352,726, an increase of 2,097 in the last 24 hours.
• In the last 24 hours, 31 people died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 6,931.
• The state’s 7-day positivity rate is 5.79%, a decrease of 0.15 percentage points.
The Spy obtains information for this chart between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.
Hospitalizations
• The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Maryland decreased by 56 over the last 24 hours.
• There currently are 1,560 people hospitalized — 1,180 in acute care and 380 in intensive care.
