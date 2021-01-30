MENU

January 30, 2021

Chesapeake Lens: The Crabber by Jay Fleming

Crabber Danny Tyler from Tylerton on Smith Island fishes up some soft crabs from one of his floats at his shanty at dusk. This photograph will be published in Jay Fleming’s new book Island Life, a photographic narrative of life on Tangier and Smith Islands, scheduled for release in October, 2021. 

