Chesapeake Lens: The Crabber by Jay Fleming

Crabber Danny Tyler from Tylerton on Smith Island fishes up some soft crabs from one of his floats at his shanty at dusk. This photograph will be published in Jay Fleming’s new book Island Life, a photographic narrative of life on Tangier and Smith Islands, scheduled for release in October, 2021.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.