Delmarva Review: Harriet’s Song by David Salner

Author’s Note: “As I drive through the Delaware wetlands, I think of Harriet Tubman and how her song can still be heard.”

Harriet’s Song

—Delaware

Can you feel the pull of it,

the moon’s force in your veins, the tides

that once ran through these fields of corn,

tassel fibers floating, silky and brown?

Drained long ago, this land was swamps and wetlands,

with catkin grass extending to the ocean, when mud

was everywhere, when towering sweetgum

provided shade for runaways to hide in.

Let us go back and hide with them, for we are bound

to those bound people—into a past that flows through

and flows around us. Let us go back—and listen,

come nightfall, for Harriet’s song . . .

♦

David Salner’s first novel, A Place to Hide, is being published this year. His most recent poetry collection is The Stillness of Certain Valleys (Broadstone Books, 2019). He worked all over the U.S. as an iron ore miner, steelworker, machinist, bus driver, garment laborer, teacher, and librarian. His stories and poems have appeared in many journals including Threepenny Review, Delmarva Review, Ploughshares, Beloit Poetry Journal. Website: www.DSalner.wix.com/salner

