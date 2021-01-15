An Angel in Easton: Washingtonian Magazine Looks at the Prager Phenomenon

Perhaps one of the best gifts to a community is when an outside news source can bring a new perspective on sometimes controversial issues or trends taking place.

One of those trends taking place in every Spy market on the Mid-Shore is the appearance of “angels” in these small towns with not only a vision to rescue its struggling downtowns but access to capital to implement those plans.

To many residents in these communities, there is a sense of gratitude that their town is worthy of such remarkable investments. On the other hand, as Easton knows well, some challenges come with these engaged, strong-willed stakeholders who don’t hesitate to use their legitimate say on issues impacting a town’s look and culture.

The Washingtonian in its January issue provides a unique take on Easton’s number one fan and benefactor, Paul Prager, and his Talbot County hospitality projects.

Read the full article here.