Hogan, in Pre-Holiday Safety Message, Sees ‘Rays of Hope’ in Battle Against Virus

In a pre-holiday message designed to prevent a spike in post-holiday coronavirus cases, Gov. Lawrence J. Hogan Jr. (R) Thursday said the nationwide distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and the progress on Capitol Hill toward passing a COVID-19 relief package are reasons for optimism this holiday season.

“There are rays of hope,” Hogan said during a State House news conference Thursday evening.

But Hogan conceded he was not sure what to make of national media reports Thursday suggesting that some states won’t be receiving all the doses of the COVID-19 vaccines that they were anticipating.

Some of Hogan’s fellow governors told media outlets late Wednesday and Thursday they had been told that their states’ second allotments of Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine next week had been reduced, without explanation. The confusion prompted Pfizer, which developed the first COVID-19 vaccine now ticketed for health care workers, first responders, nursing home residents and other frontline workers, to release a statement Thursday afternoon seeking to avoid a panic.

“Pfizer is not having any production issues with our COVID-19 vaccine, and no shipments containing the vaccine are on hold or delayed,” the company’s statement said. “This week, we successfully shipped all 2.9 million doses that we were asked to ship by the U.S. Government to the locations specified by them. We have millions more doses sitting in our warehouse but, as of now, we have not received any shipment instructions for additional doses.”

Hogan at his news conference said the state was trying to get some clarification from the federal government and the company about allotments for Maryland, but pointed out that federal officials planned to provide states with weekly vaccine delivery “projections” every Friday.

“It’s not going to impact our first batches, for the first week or two, which were the only ones that were essentially cast in stone,” he said of the reports of possibly reduced shipments. “…Hopefully, it will not have a big impact on the second round.”

Hogan asserted that every hospital and nursing care facility in the state would have vaccines in hand by next week, if they haven’t received them already.

Hogan used the news conference to announce that he had issued an emergency order to curtail travel in and out of Maryland. Under the order, Marylanders who travel out of state must either receive a negative COVID-19 test result or quarantine for 10 days before returning. The same would be true of out-of-state residents visiting Maryland.