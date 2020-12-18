Talisman Open House

Talisman Therapeutic Riding, which was recently recognized by Governor Larry Hogan for its “dedicated efforts and extraordinary commitment on behalf of Maryland veterans,” celebrated its annual open house on December 12, featuring Santa arriving by carriage, opportunities to meet the herd, and rides for the children. Joining Santa are Talisman Board members (L-R): Denise Yarbough Smith, Taalib Smith, Peter Behringer and granddaughter Isabel, Michael Powell, Chairman Tom Saquella, Santa, President and CEO Anne Joyner, Carol Gray, Liz Joyner and daughter Eleanor, Wayne Zussman, Wendy Panor, Mary Sjoquist and vice-chairman Tom Pasta.