WRUS Seeks Entries for Young Artists Photo and Poetry Festivals

Wye River Upper School is now accepting poetry and photography submissions for their inaugural Young Artists Festivals. Students in grades 6 through 12 throughout the Chesapeake region are encouraged to submit their best photos and poetry to be judged, displayed, and published online.

Dave Mullen, the festival organizer and Interim Head of School, hopes the festivals will provide an outlet for area students to express hope and motivation through their creative works. “The goal is to promote and celebrate the poetry and imagery of the Chesapeake region as seen through the experiences of adolescents beyond our own school walls,” said Mullen.

Online submissions for the Poetry Festival are due by 5:00 p.m. by Friday, January 15, 2021. Online Submissions for the Photography Festival are due by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, February 12, 2021. For more details about submissions, readings and exhibition, judging and the awards ceremonies, please visit Wye River Upper School’s website at https://www.wyeriverupperschool.org/life/wye-river-arts/. For questions, contact Dave Mullen at davemullen@wyeriverupperschool.org.

About Wye River Upper School

Wye River Upper School is an independent high school serving the strengths and needs of bright students with learning differences. Located in Centreville MD approximately 20 minutes east of the Bay Bridge. For more information about the school, contact traciespence@wyeriverupperschool.org or call 443-262-8294.