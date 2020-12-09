Mid-Shore Housing: Easton’s Daly Gardens

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

For years now in Talbot County, the mantra heard most often has been the critical need for workforce housing. While affordable houses are also in need, the demand to find reasonable rents for teachers, medical technicians, and other professionals, particularly those of color, has reached a crisis level as these valuable workers must live farther and farther from where they work.

Derick Daly, the co-founder of BAAM in Easton, along with his sons, has come up with a novel idea to accomplish this goal and extend the BAAM community in Easton to both sides of Jowite Street. To do so, the Dalys have formed NAIMA Ventures and have commissioned ROUCH, Inc. to design a new approach that will double the number of residents over ten years.

A few days ago, the Spy talked to the principal designers of the project, Paul Rogers and Virginia Richardson, as well as Derick, to understand the plans and the primary goals of ensuring that current residents are not “outplaced” while expanding the housing options for a new generation of Talbot County’s workforce.

This video is approximately five minutes in length. For more information about RAUCH, Inc. please go here. For BAAM please go here.