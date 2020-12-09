Mid-Atlantic Symphony to Welcome 2021 With Acclaimed Mezzo-Soprano Lisa Chavez

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra will welcome the New Year with a festive program featuring acclaimed mezzo-soprano Lisa Chavez and discounted livestream gift tickets to allow patrons to share the concert with family members and friends.

The December 31 non-subscription concert begins at 7 PM at the Church of God in Easton, MD, with both virtual and live, socially-distanced audiences.

“It will be very exciting for our audience to hear Liza Chavez, one of the great American mezzos of today,” said Mid-Atlantic Symphony Music Director Julien Benichou.“Everyone who hears her sing agrees that there is no one else like her.”

Hailed by the Opera News for “her buttery, richly colored mezzo,” Ms. Chavez is widely known for the role of Carmen, which she has performed with companies including the New York City Opera. Other roles with the New York City Opera have included Paula in Florencia en el Amazonas, which Opera Today hailed as a“most compelling performance,” observing that “with a rich, healthy mezzo voice, she brings the most three-dimensionality to her character.”

Ms. Chavez earned her master’s degree from the Manhattan School of Music after studying at California State University-Hayward. She has been a member of opera companies in San Jose, CA and Sarasota, FL, and made her Carnegie Hall debut in Dan Forrest’s Jubilate Deo. Ms. Chavez is a founding member of Opera Collective, an independent opera company making operatic repertoire accessible throughout New York City.

Tickets to attend the New Year’s Eve performance as a member of the live, socially-distanced audience of up to 150 individuals are $85, while supplies last. Individual tickets to view the concert livestream are $25. Gift tickets for the livestream are available at five for $100, a $25 savings from the individual ticket price.

All tickets include access to pre- and post-concert discussions led by Maestro Benichou.

Tickets may be purchased online at the Orchestra’s website,midatlanticsymphony.org. For additional information, call 888-846-8600 or email info@midatlanticsymphony.org.

In addition to the December 31 program, the Mid-Atlantic Symphony’s season includes concerts on March 4 and April 22, 2021.

The only professional symphony orchestra serving Maryland’s Eastern Shore and southern Delaware, the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra is supported in part by the Maryland State Arts Council; the Talbot County Arts Council; the Worcester County Arts Council; the Sussex County, DE Council; and the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, Inc.