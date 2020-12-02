Spy COVID-19 Daily Update Dec. 2

Maryland added more than 2,200 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The state has had more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases daily for 29 straight days.

The 7-day positivity rate topped 7% in Wednesday’s report for the second day in a row above that rate. The rate had exceeded 7% on Nov. 18, 19, and 20.

The positivity rate has been more than 5% for 24 consecutive days and has topped 6% for 19 days.

The number of patients currently hospitalized topped 1,000 for the 16th straight day and has been more than 1,500 for three consecutive days.

Key points for today

• Kent County COVID-19 cases increased by 1 to 467, according to the county health department.

• The county’s 7-day average positivity rate is 6.8%.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 203,355, an increase of 2,220 in the last 24 hours.

• In the last 24 hours, 42 people died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 4,558.

The Spy obtains information for this chart between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.

* Maryland and Cecil County report the total released from isolation.

** For Kent County deaths, The Spy reports its own tally based on the number of state-reported deaths within Kent County facilities and the number of non-facility deaths. For Queen Anne’s County deaths, The Spy reports the total deaths listed on the county’s website. There are discrepancies among state and county statistics concerning total deaths and facility deaths.

Key metrics

• The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients decreased by 5 over the last 24 hours.

• There currently are 1,578 people hospitalized — 1,219 in acute care and 359 in intensive care.

• The 7-day positivity rate was 7.52%. Additional details about the test results received Dec. 1 were not available at presstime.

Additional information

• A total of 4,496,011 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Maryland; this number does not represent the total number of patients tested as some patients have been tested multiple times. The state reports 2,168,003 people have tested negative.

• Of the state’s 203,355 cases, 21,395 patients have ever been hospitalized for treatment; 8,648 have been released from isolation.

The graph below shows the average positivity rate for the five Mid-Shore counties.