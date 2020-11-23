Good Stuff: Social Coalition Gives Away 200 Thanksgiving Dinners

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A coalition of county social action committees came together Saturday to provide over 200 families with Thanksgiving meals and school supplies.

Frozen turkeys, cranberry sauce, desserts, including apple pie were handed out as a quarter-mile of cars were ushered into the parking lot at the old on American Legion Post 36 building on American Legion Rd. East of Chestertown.

The Post has been the center for the food distribution program initiated by the Social Action Committee for Racial Justice in response to the pandemic. Organized initially at the Kent Community Center, SACRJ sought a more permanent residence.

Paul Tue and Doncella Wilson, founders of Minary’s Dream Alliance Incorporated, are currently in negotiations to acquire the building, envisioning it as a hub “To transform the lives of youth, families, and communities through education, resource development, and community engagement.”

Saturday’s Thanksgiving Giveaway was an example of what they can accomplish. Throughout the week, a volunteer crew has been working daily to prepare for the distribution. All this on top of their daily efforts to orchestrate the food program for children and seniors.

The event was organized with strict guidelines for social distancing. Volunteers delivered Thanksgiving bags to each car as they were guided through the parking lot.

More information about Minary’s Dream Alliance will appear in the Spy this week.

Key to Saturday’s efforts were Social Committee for Racial Justice, Feed the Elderly Program of Kent County, Community Mediation Upper Shore, Minary’s Dream Alliance, Rising Sons, Character Counts of Kent county, and Black Men’s Community Council.

This video is approximately two minutes in length.