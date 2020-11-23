MENU

November 23, 2020

Good Stuff: Social Coalition Gives Away 200 Thanksgiving Dinners

A coalition of county social action committees came together Saturday to provide over 200 families with Thanksgiving meals and school supplies.

Frozen turkeys, cranberry sauce, desserts, including apple pie were handed out as a quarter-mile of cars were ushered into the parking lot at the old on American Legion Post 36 building on American Legion Rd. East of Chestertown.

The Post has been the center for the food distribution program initiated by the Social Action Committee for Racial Justice in response to the pandemic. Organized initially at the Kent Community Center, SACRJ sought a more permanent residence.

Paul Tue and Doncella Wilson, founders of Minary’s Dream Alliance Incorporated, are currently in negotiations to acquire the building, envisioning it as a hub “To transform the lives of youth, families, and communities through education, resource development, and community engagement.”

Saturday’s Thanksgiving Giveaway was an example of what they can accomplish. Throughout the week, a volunteer crew has been working daily to prepare for the distribution. All this on top of their daily efforts to orchestrate the food program for children and seniors.

The event was organized with strict guidelines for social distancing. Volunteers delivered Thanksgiving bags to each car as they were guided through the parking lot.

More information about Minary’s Dream Alliance will appear in the Spy this week.

Key to Saturday’s efforts were Social Committee for Racial Justice, Feed the Elderly Program of Kent County, Community Mediation Upper Shore, Minary’s Dream Alliance, Rising Sons, Character Counts of Kent county, and Black Men’s Community Council.

This video is approximately two minutes in length.

  1. Great effort to provide for underserved families. However, I am at the very least intrigued if not disgusted by the photo depicting an unmasked person seated behind a partially uneaten Styrofoam plate of food, taking the temperature of another. Have these folks not received advice or training about the presence of the covid-19 virus that continues to plague the nation? Geez, people.

    Reply

    • Actually the young lady was eating her breakfast. The volunteer walked up with a mask on to get his temperature taking. We have done extensive training and take plenty of precautions. Thank you Covid police

      Reply

    • I take responsibility for that photograph. It was a brief moment during the volunteer breakfast before the Giveaway and corrected moments after. It had nothing to do with the actual Giveaway. Thanks for pointing it out.

      Reply

