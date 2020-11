You guessed it! Witch hazel (Hamamelis virginiana) produces sunny yellow blooms in November! It grows to about 20 (sometimes 30) feet tall and wide and grows well in sun or partial shade. Any seeds that it produces will open in fall of next year and may take two years to germinate.

Today, we ask you: do you know this evergreen tree? It produces small cones and has short needles. We have several of these trees growing throughout the woods and at Emily’s Play Garden.