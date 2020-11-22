Spy COVID-19 Daily Update Nov. 22

Maryland added nearly 2,200 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The state has had more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases daily for 19 straight days and more than 2,000 new daily cases for six straight days.

The 7-day positivity rate dropped below 7% after three consecutive days above that rate. The 7-day positivity rate has topped 5% for 14 consecutive days and has topped 6% for nine days.

The number of patients currently hospitalized topped 1,000 for the sixth straight day.

• Key points for today

• Kent County COVID-19 cases increased by 5 to 404, according to the county health department.

• The county’s 7-day average positivity rate is 2.97%.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 182,139, an increase of 2,168 in the last 24 hours.

• In the last 24 hours, 18 people died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 4,279.

The Spy obtains information for this chart between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.

* Maryland and Cecil County report the total released from isolation.

** For Kent County deaths, The Spy reports its own tally based on the number of state-reported deaths within Kent County facilities and the number of non-facility deaths. For Queen Anne’s County deaths, The Spy reports the total deaths listed on the county’s website. There are discrepancies among state and county statistics concerning total deaths and facility deaths.

Key metrics

• The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients increased by 8 over the last 24 hours.

• There currently are 1,237 people hospitalized — 969 in acute care and 268 in intensive care.

• Of the 49,894 test results received Nov. 21, the positivity rate was 4.96%; the 7-day positivity rate was 6.82%.

For additional COVID-19 graphics and links to resources, click here.

Additional information

• A total of 4,140,727 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Maryland; this number does not represent the total number of patients tested as some patients have been tested multiple times. The state reports 2,043,250 people have tested negative.

• Of the state’s 182,139 cases, 19,636 patients have ever been hospitalized for treatment; 8,506 have been released from isolation.

The graph below shows the average positivity rate for the five Mid-Shore counties.