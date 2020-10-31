QA’s School Board Names Janet Pauls as Acting Superintendent

Janet Pauls, a retired longtime Queen Anne’s County educator, has been named acting superintendent of Queen Anne’s County Public Schools.

The Queen Anne’s County Board of Education made the announcement during its Oct. 28 work session.

Pauls will serve as acting superintendent until Dr. Andrea Kane returns from sick leave.

Pauls began her 43-year career in Queen Anne’s schools as a teacher at Stevensville Middle School in 1977 teaching 5th, 7th, and 8th grade.

Since then she has served as interim assistant superintendent, as well as teacher specialist, supervisor of instruction, principal at two schools, and program director of teacher leadership development.

She retired from QACPS in June 2020.

Pauls will attend her first school board meeting on Nov. 4.