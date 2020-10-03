A Different Kind of Community Sing-along: For All Seasons Presents “Be a Light” to Help Cover Crisis Consulting

To give one a scale of the Mid-Shore mental health crisis since COVID-19 arrived, For All Seasons, the region’s largest agency devoted to providing support services for those victims, has had over 650 new clients since March 1. That’s a shocking number by any standard, but it is overwhelming at a time when grants and other government funding programs are being cut or eliminated altogether.

Given these circumstances, For All Seasons has become even more creative in finding financial support to cover this extra caseload. In keeping with its tradition of engaging the region’s most talented performers to help support its mission, the organization turned to local musician Ray Remesch to produce a new video that brings together thirty members of the community to sing the hit song “Be A Light” made famous this year with a rendition by Keith Urban, Chris Tomlin, Hillary Scott & Reba McEntire.

The Spy talked to Beth Anne Langrell, CEO of For All Seasons, last Friday about the project, which will premiere on October 7, at 7 PM on Facebook, which is part of their annual You Matter Suicide Prevention Campaign.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. To make a donation prior to the event please go here. For All Seasons Facebook page can be reached here.