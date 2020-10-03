The Life of a Cube: The Art of Scott Cohen

The original concept of Easton-based artist Scott Cohen’s Life Cube project was actually a simple one. Write down a goal and execute on that vision. In Scott’s case, it was the creation of a temporary art installation made specifically for the famed Burning Man self-expression event in Northern Nevada in 2011.

That original Life Cube, which became a portal of others wishing to share their person goals, was an instant hit. Artists contributed their work, while attendees saw the cube as a spiritual center for life itself, with couples becoming engaged and seeking to be married at the site. All of which ended in a climatic torching of those aspirations and goals as a way to send those out to the larger universe.

But the life of Cohen’s cube didn’t end there. Since that early version, the Life Cube project has been replicated over a dozen times, not only at Burning Man, but also with museums, schools, and even downtown Las Vegas. To date, over 100,000 have engaged with Life Cube in its various locations, and now Scott is moving the project to the web where its his dream to make it the largest interactive art project in history. Given his track record, it’s a reasonable bet that he will accomplish that goal.

The Spy sat down with Scott via Zoom a few weeks ago to understand the Life Cube Project and its future.