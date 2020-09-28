UM Memorial Hospital Foundation to Host “Getting Your Affairs in Order: Part III-Avoiding Potential Titling Pitfalls”

University of Maryland Memorial Hospital Foundation will host Part III of the three-part series “Getting Your Affairs in Order” on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 12p.m.to 1 p.m. via Zoom.

“Avoiding Potential Titling Pitfalls” will discuss titling of real property and financial accounts, life insurance and retirement plan designations, SECURE Act & planning with IRAs, and the top 10 beneficiary designations mistakes.

The seminar will feature guest presenters Patrick Fitzgerald, Esq., junior partner, Charles T. Capute LLC; Diana Johnson, Employee Benefits Broker and Consultant, Avon-Dixon, an Alera Group Agency, LLC; and Elizabeth Spurry-Capute, president Tred Avon Family Wealth.

This seminar is free and open to the public; pre-registration is required. For more information or to register, please contact Janet Andrews,410-822-1000, ext. 5792, or janet@umm.edu.

About UM Shore Regional Health: As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,600 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers work with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.

UM Memorial Hospital Foundation is a private, nonprofit organization serving the fundraising needs of UM Shore Medical Center at Easton and UM Shore Regional Health. Through its philanthropic efforts, the Foundation supports UM Shore Regional Health’s ability to provide quality healthcare to the local community by contributing to hospital programs and services.