Bridges at Worthmore Welcomes Glenn and Kohl

As we stay at home to prevent the spread of COVID 19, many of us have the unexpected gift of more time and space to care for ourselves. This new change has families balancing a schedule of work, childcare, distance learning and play which is why it is even more important to be mindful of stress and caring for our mental health. Bridges at Worthmore offers a unique experience with horses that allow individuals and families to get out of the home and be in a safe environment that promotes health and well being.

Bridges is pleased to welcome Barbie Glenn as the new Program Director. and Dr. Ben Kohl as our Board President. Ms. Glenn is a native and lifelong resident of Kent County. She is a seasoned clinical administrative supervisor and has been involved in the development of several community-based programs which served at risk populations. Ms. Glenn is a licensed professional counselor and specializes in the treatment of child, adolescent, and adult trauma. In addition to her work for Bridges at Worthmore she is in private practice with Chesapeake Bay Psychological Services. “Bridges is unique because we provide the ability to benefit from equine therapy even if you never had any horse experience. I’ve discovered horses are sensitive to people’s feelings and react to subtle changes in their environment and they can sense people’s emotional state which makes this so beneficial even as an adjunct to traditional therapy.”

Dr. Ben Kohl is a social work leader, educator, and clinician whose career has focused on behavioral health services to children, youth and families. Most recently he was Director of Programs and Training for Eastern Shore Psychological Services (ESPS). Prior to that he was Director of Multicultural Practice and Research for the Jewish Board of Family and Children’s Services: one of our county’s largest social service agencies. Dr. Kohl has been an adjunct faculty member at New York University and Salisbury University Schools of Social Work; and currently teaches at Washington College. Regarding his appointment to the Bridges board Ben notes, “When I was managing grant programs for ESPS I got to see first hand the lasting positive changes that children, youth and families achieved when they worked with the horses and staff at Bridges. There is something incredibly powerful that happens when the EGALA therapists help us see our vulnerability and our potential through these incredible animals. I recommend this exciting modality to anyone interested in improving how you relate to yourself and others.”

Bridges staff are certified through the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International (Path Intl) and the internationally recognized Equine Assisted Growth and Learning Association (EAGALA). The Bridges team works with people in creative horse-centered activities that do not require riding and are designed to address specific goals. The team is equipped to treat most behavioral and health issues; with a particular focus on anxiety, depression, trauma-related disorders and addiction. We provide couples and families opportunities to improve communication and relationship dynamics. We also offer leadership development and team building programs for groups and corporations of all sizes. We are particularly proud to be a provider of treatment to military veterans and their families. Founder of Bridges at Worthmore Pam Kuster stated ” Bridges was founded in 2005 by a grassroots group who understood the power of the horse on the human psyche. This new team will bring a “next level” brand of professionalism. I am incredibly excited to be a part of the future of Bridges.”

For more information on services available, visit our website: www.bridgesatworthmore.org Clinicians/Practitioners can also contact us about a demo and more information on how equine assisted psychotherapy can benefit your clients.