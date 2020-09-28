ShoreRivers Seeks Education Programs Manager

ShoreRivers seeks a full-time Education Programs Manager to assist in the development, coordination, and delivery of environmental education programming to public and private schools as well as education events with community partners. The ideal candidate will be an energetic, creative, and outgoing individual who is enthusiastic about environmental education and knowledgeable about Maryland public school education requirements.

The Education Programs Manager reports to the Director of Education. The Education Department creates and delivers programming that directly supports the organization’s mission to restore and protect Eastern Shore waterways by supporting scientific school curriculum, providing curriculum that meets Maryland graduation requirements, leading teacher professional development in watershed education and issue investigations, and cultivating students as future river stewards.

This is a full-time, 40-hour per week position starting as soon as an applicant is selected, but ideally by or before December 1. The applicant must be flexible to work within school day hours and occasionally evenings or weekends. The applicant must be willing to live in the communities we serve, travel frequently throughout the Eastern Shore for school visits and field trips, and travel between regional offices in Chestertown, Easton, and Galena.

To apply, please send cover letter, resume, and two professional references to Suzanne Sullivan, Director of Education, at ssullivan@shorerivers.org.

