Thinking About What’s Up / What’s Down by Craig Fuller

I am really not sure why Apple thinks I need to know whether my iPhone screen time is up or down on any given week. Somewhere along the way, a short little message just started reporting this information.

When it arrived this past week, the news brought a smile and private little celebration. My time on the iPhone was DOWN by double digits over the prior week. While I don’t really obsess on my iPhone usage, I enjoyed knowing that my time engaged with this Apple device was down…probably not the reaction they hoped for!

That got me thinking. If iPhone time is down for the week, what’s up? Definitely a question one could apply to this summer like no other.

Fortunate to be located on Nantucket, beach time is definitely up…as seen in the picture at the top.

Time with great friends with whom I’ve shared White House experiences is way up and a distinct pleasure. With time to share recollections and great experiences, the conversations brought back some wonderful and fulfilling times. Oh, and much of the discussion was had during a day on a boat.

Museum time is up. Without the pressures of a schedule, really taking time to enjoy the Whaling Museum was educational and enlightening. And, in some ways, learning what early settlers on this island endured gave some needed perspective.

Movie watching is up…going back to long-time favorites that appear simply by asking your remote control to deliver them.

Reading is up. Enjoying the non-fiction selections of my book club is far easier with time to just sit and read. Now, it seems I have two or three books going at the same time on the Kindle.

While I thought it nearly impossible, time with my Weimaraner, Maggie, is up with walks on trails and on the beach in an environment she clearly enjoys almost as much as Trippe Creek.

Dining in on gourmet takeout meals is up. Not only is the food delicious, but supporting favorite restaurateurs is important.

And, most rewarding of all thanks to an amazing relationship that began last fall, time enjoyed with a partner in life as we know it now is treasured as much as it is fulfilling. Thank you, Diane!

So, while my iPhone time and a lot of other things are down, so many positive things in life are up.

While I could only write this about me, try doing your own inventory and find the best moments you’ve enjoyed during these challenging times! And, if they are as fulfilling as mine, you will drive down that iPhone time!

Stay well and happy!

Craig Fuller served four years in the White House as assistant to President Reagan for Cabinet Affairs, followed by four years as chief of staff to Vice President George H.W. Bush. Having been engaged in five presidential campaigns and run public affairs firms and associations in Washington, D.C., he now resides on the Eastern Shore.