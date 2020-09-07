Jazz Festival in Exile: Monty Alexander Plays Chopsticks

About this time every year for the last decade, hundreds of jazz fans have flocked to Easton to enjoy what has become one of the very best regional jazz festivals on the East Coast. Sadly, due to the COVID-19 crisis, the 2020 Monty Alexander Jazz Festival, a project of Chesapeake Music, was cancelled.

But that hasn’t stopped the Festival’s music director, the famed jazz pianist, Monty Alexander, from making music. In fact, as part in this special achieve edition from his YouTube channel, Monty has started to include “Chopsticks” as part of musical portfolio.

This video is approximately eight minutes in length.