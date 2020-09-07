MENU

Sections

More

September 7, 2020

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Arts Arts Notes

Jazz Festival in Exile: Monty Alexander Plays Chopsticks

by Leave a Comment

Share

About this time every year for the last decade, hundreds of jazz fans have flocked to Easton to enjoy what has become one of the very best regional jazz festivals on the East Coast. Sadly, due to the COVID-19 crisis, the 2020 Monty Alexander Jazz Festival, a project of Chesapeake Music, was cancelled.

But that hasn’t stopped the Festival’s music director, the famed jazz pianist, Monty Alexander, from making music. In fact, as part in this special achieve edition from his YouTube channel, Monty has started to include “Chopsticks” as part of musical portfolio.

This video is approximately eight minutes in length.

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

×
Keep the Spy Spying in 2021

Make a DonationMaybe later

×
Sign up for the 3pm Spy news blast to keep updated on the health of the Mid-Shore