Spy COVID-19 Daily Update Aug. 28

Key points for today

• Kent County cases remain at 260.

• The county’s 7-day average positivity rate is 2.42%.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 106,664, an increase of 601 in the last 24 hours.

• In the last 24 hours, 13 people died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 3,593.

The Spy obtains information for this chart between 12 and 2 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.

* Maryland and Cecil County report the total released from isolation.

** For Kent County deaths, The Spy reports its own tally based on the number of state-reported deaths within Kent County facilities and the number of non-facility deaths. For Queen Anne’s County deaths, The Spy reports the total deaths listed on the county’s website. There are discrepancies among state and county statistics concerning total deaths and facility deaths.

Key metrics

• The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients remained steady over the last 24 hours.

• There currently are 412 people hospitalized — 306 in acute care and 106 in intensive care.

• Of the 27,502 test results received on Aug. 27, the positivity rate was 2.81%; the 7-day average was 3.32%.

For additional COVID-19 graphics and links to resources, click here.

Additional information

• A total of 1,868,927 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Maryland. The state reports 1,184,606 total negative test results.

• Of the state’s 106,664 cases, 14,184 patients have ever been hospitalized for treatment; 6,124 have been released from isolation.

The graph below shows the total cases, total ever hospitalized, and total deaths statewide.