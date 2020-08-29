Memorial Hospital Foundation Announces Plans for 6th Annual Sporting Clays Classic

University of Maryland Memorial Hospital Foundation has announced plans for its 6th Annual Sporting Clays Classic, scheduled for Saturday, October 24, at The Point at Pintail in Queenstown. Proceeds from the event will be dedicated to the purchase of a Faxitron machine for the Clark Comprehensive Breast Center. The Faxitron is used by surgeons to evaluate an area that has been identified for removal by mammography.

This year’s Sporting Clays Classic will feature 75 targets, lunch for participants and various prizes, raffles and a silent auction. Participant registration will begin at 8 a.m. with the shoot beginning at 9:15 a.m. Registration fees are $125 per individual and $500 per team of four.

UM Memorial Hospital Foundation and The Point at Pintail will be following State of Maryland COVID-19 mandates and guidelines. Face coverings and social distancing are required when outside, on the course, and when inside the clubhouse.

This year’s sponsors include:

Champion Sponsor – Bosom Buddies Charities, Inc.

Tournament Sponsors – Paul & Joanne Prager, Preston Automotive Group, Jack & Susan Stoltz, The Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton and The Maggie Ferree Fund.

High Flyer Sponsors – ATTRACTION Magazine, Bullock Construction, Inc., Provident State Bank, RETAY USA, The Point at Pintail, The Star Democrat and Willow Construction, LLC.

Pro Sponsors – Cambridge Marketplace, CBIZ, Inc., Gillis Gilkerson, Inc., Shore United Bank, Tidewater Anesthesia Associates, P.A. and WIN Transport.

Course Sponsors – ChoiceOne Urgent Care, Ewing, Dietz, Fountain and Kaludis, P.A., Garden Treasures, LLC, Home Instead Senior Care, KDB Landscapes, Klein Enterprises, Nancy Morton, The Orthopedic Center, RBC Wealth Management and VFW Post 7464 Grasonville.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available.

Last year, the Clark Comprehensive Breast Center team provided breast care to more than 3,100 patients, diagnosing more than 145 new cases of breast cancer. These numbers continue to rise each year.

“We are deeply grateful for the community’s commitment to help ensure we have state-of-the-art equipment for diagnosis and treatment,” says Roberta J. Lilly, MD, medical director of the Clark Comprehensive Breast Center. “The Faxitron allows us to capture digital images of specimens that can be sent to Radiology immediately, thus reducing the time a patient in anesthetized.”

Registration for the Sporting Clays Classic is available online at ummhfoundation.org/upcoming-events. For additional information and sponsorship opportunities, contact Shelley Bell, donor relations coordinator, 410-822-1000, ext. 5481 or by email, shbell@umm.edu.

