Compass Regional Hospice Upcoming Events

Virtural Spousal Loss Group, 6-Weeks | Wednesdays beginning September 16, 6-7:30pm. Groups conducted virtually via Zoom. Our six-week Zoom Grief Group allows you to connect with others who have lost a spouse, and provides opportunities for people to share their personal experiences, ways of coping and helpful resources. Being a part of a group can reduce feelings of loneliness, anxiety and distress. Please RSVP to Rhonda Knotts at 443-262-4109 or at rknotts@ compassregionalhospice.org.

Estate Treasures Fashion Show | October 5, doors open at 11am. Prospect Bay Country Club, 311 Prospect Bay Drive West, Grasonville, MD. Groups conducted virtually via Zoom. Join us for a day of fun & fashion to raise money for Compass Regional Hospice! Seating is limited, so reserve your spot today. For tickets and more information, contact Kenda Leager at 443-262-4106 or kleager@ compassregionalhospice.org.

Compass Regional Hospice Golf Tournament | October 19, registration 7:30am, shotgun start 9am. Prospect Bay Country Club, 311 Prospect Bay Drive West, Grasonville, MD. Join us for our 23rd Annual Golf Tournament, with all proceeds to benefit patient care and grief services through Compass Regional Hospice. For tickets and more information, contact Kenda Leager at 443-262-4106 or kleager@ compassregionalhospice.org.