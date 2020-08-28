At Talisman Life Must Go On

Despite the challenges the pandemic poses, Talisman Therapeutic Riding continues pursue its mission of serving kids and adults who can benefit from the wholistic approach that connects riders and one of 12 very gentle horses. Lessons at the Grasonville organization are ongoing because of a limited number of professional staff and a long list of volunteers.

TTR got a late start this year, as did so many other organizations, but they are making up for lost time with appropriate scheduling spread over more and longer days. The dozen horses do their part, as they rotate through the lessons.

Pictured is one of the equine stars, Louie, who gladly hammed it up for the photo op. His pretty face was captured in an original painting (shown) by the Eastern Shore’s own, Jonathan Shaw. Jonathan has utilized his talents and his love of animals, horses in particular, to the benefit of Talisman by donating Louie’s picture and two other paintings to the online auction currently underway at the TTTR’s website.

In compliance with health guidelines and out of respect and concern for its supporters, Talisman canceled its annual Kentucky Derby event, originally scheduled to coincide with the actual Run for the Roses in September. Cancellation translates to a significant loss of revenue for the organization that relies solely on contributions and an occasional grant to serve individuals with special needs, veterans, and first responders, most of who rely on scholarships to participate. To compensate for the lost opportunity, Talisman is hosting an online auction.

To support these very special riders, supporters can go to www.talismantherapeuticriding.org and bid on one of the 75 items. In addition to Jonathan’s paintings, there are works by other artists, certificates for various services and activities, and most notably the anniversary model of the PRS guitar signed by Paul Reel Smith.

For additional information, go to the website or call 443-239-9400.