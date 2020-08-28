The Artists’ Gallery Features Katie Cassidy and Rhonda Ford in September

In September, The Artists’ Gallery will feature paintings by Katie Cassidy and Rhonda Ford. Both Katie and Rhonda are new exhibitors in the gallery and bring high levels of creativity and expertise to their work. Paintings by Katie Cassidy and Rhonda Ford will be featured throughout the month of September, with extended hours on the evening of First Friday, September 4th. Although refreshments will not be provided that evening, both artists will be present and on hand to discuss their work.

Katie Cassidy was born in Washington, DC and grew up in a large family in Bethesda. After graduating with a degree in art from the University of Maryland, she worked in the field of graphic design before moving to the Eastern Shore in 2001. An award winning artist, Katie is well known for her comprehensive knowledge of the basics and techniques of many mediums, including charcoal, oil and pastel, and is a noted teacher of multiple art disciplines at the Academy Art Museum in Easton. Since 2010, she has written and managed the adult art curriculum at the Academy, overseeing 12 instructors and over 90 classes and workshops each year. An award winning artist, Katie received first place in the 2018 Members Biennial, along with first place in the 2019 Member’s Show for the Maryland Pastel Society and second place in the National Shades of Pastel Exhibit in 2019. In July of this year, Katie became an exhibitor with The Artists’ Gallery.

Rhonda Ford grew up in Howard County, Maryland, and has drawn and painted for as long as she can remember. After obtaining a degree in Fine Art at the University of Maryland at College Park, Rhonda moved to Annapolis. There she worked at the Middleton Gallery of Fine Art, then Garfinckles Department Store as their Visual Merchandising Manager. After designing upholstery for sailboats for many years, she met her husband and raised a family, eventually moving to the Eastern Shore, where she resumed her love of painting. Rhonda became an exhibitor with the Artists’ Gallery in July, 2020. She is a member of The Working Artists Forum in Easton, the St. Michaels Art League, The Academy Art Museum in Easton and the Dorchester Center for the Arts. She enjoys painting with the Plein Air Painters of the Chesapeake Bay and has juried into the Fine Arts in Oxford Show for the last two years and Local Color at the Tidewater Inn in Easton.

The Artists’ Gallery is located at 239 High Street in Chestertown and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12:30-4:30 pm. For more information about the artists, please visit www.theartistsgalleryctown.com and www.facebook.com/6goodpainters or call the gallery at 410-778-2425.