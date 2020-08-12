MENU

Sections

More

August 12, 2020

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Arts Arts Portal Lead Spy Top Story

The Library Guy: USNA Poet Temple Cone Talks to Bill Peak

by Leave a Comment

Share

The Library Guy’s guest today is Temple Cone, Professor of English at the U.S. Naval Academy.  Cone is the author of four books of poetry: GuzzleThat SingingThe Broken Meadow (which received the 2010 Old Seventy Creek Poetry Press Series Prize), and No Loneliness (which received the 2009 FutureCycle Press Poetry Book Prize).  He has also published seven poetry chapbooks.

In today’s interview, he will be reading poems from the most recent of these: Southrenody.  Cone holds a Ph.D. in Literature from the University of Wisconsin, an M.F.A. in Creative Writing from the University of Virginia, an M.A. in Creative Writing from Hollins University, and a B.A. in Philosophy from Washington & Lee University.  From 2018-2019, he served as the first Poet Laureate of the City of Annapolis.

This video is approximately twenty-five minutes in length. The Library Guy is co-produced with the Talbot County Free Library and the Spy Newspapers. 

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

×
Keep the Spy Spying in 2021

Make a DonationMaybe later

×
Sign up for the 3pm Spy news blast to keep updated on the health of the Mid-Shore