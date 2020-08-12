The Library Guy: USNA Poet Temple Cone Talks to Bill Peak

The Library Guy’s guest today is Temple Cone, Professor of English at the U.S. Naval Academy. Cone is the author of four books of poetry: Guzzle, That Singing, The Broken Meadow (which received the 2010 Old Seventy Creek Poetry Press Series Prize), and No Loneliness (which received the 2009 FutureCycle Press Poetry Book Prize). He has also published seven poetry chapbooks.

In today’s interview, he will be reading poems from the most recent of these: Southrenody. Cone holds a Ph.D. in Literature from the University of Wisconsin, an M.F.A. in Creative Writing from the University of Virginia, an M.A. in Creative Writing from Hollins University, and a B.A. in Philosophy from Washington & Lee University. From 2018-2019, he served as the first Poet Laureate of the City of Annapolis.

This video is approximately twenty-five minutes in length. The Library Guy is co-produced with the Talbot County Free Library and the Spy Newspapers.